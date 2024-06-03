Mansfield Town fans pack into Field Mill during an FA Cup tie in 1953 with Nottingham Forest. It saw a record crowd of 24,467 set.Mansfield Town fans pack into Field Mill during an FA Cup tie in 1953 with Nottingham Forest. It saw a record crowd of 24,467 set.
These amazing pictures perfectly capture a forgotten era for Mansfield Town during the 1950s and 60s

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 10:15 BST
Tickets for Stags games are in huge demand right now as the side fly in League Two.

Every home game are all ticket affairs with Stags getting 7,500 average gates.

This gallery takes a look back to days when Stags tickets were in huge demand, including a record crowd against Nottingham Forest in 1953.

The gallery also features plenty of great action pictures from the Swinging Sixties..

Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969.

1. Queuing for the big game

Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad

