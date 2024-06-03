Every home game are all ticket affairs with Stags getting 7,500 average gates.

This gallery takes a look back to days when Stags tickets were in huge demand, including a record crowd against Nottingham Forest in 1953.

The gallery also features plenty of great action pictures from the Swinging Sixties..

Get more Stags news and galleries, here.

1 . Queuing for the big game Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2 . Big demand for tickets Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3 . Hottest ticket in town Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad Photo Sales