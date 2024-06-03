Every home game are all ticket affairs with Stags getting 7,500 average gates.
This gallery takes a look back to days when Stags tickets were in huge demand, including a record crowd against Nottingham Forest in 1953.
The gallery also features plenty of great action pictures from the Swinging Sixties..
Get more Stags news and galleries, here.
1. Queuing for the big game
Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad
2. Big demand for tickets
Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad
3. Hottest ticket in town
Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad
4. Big queues
Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad