Stags won the Third Division title on their way to what is now the Championship as some of the club’s most iconic players wrote their names into Mansfield history.
Here we have plenty of pictures of the men who carried the team to glory and a time that will never be forgotten.
You can keep up to date with all the goings on at the One Call Stadium, here.
1. Kevin Bird
Defender Kevin Bird is pictured challenging for the ball against Exeter in 1979. He would go on to play 450 times for Mansfield over 11 very memorable seasons.Photo: National World
2. Rod Arnold
The Wolverhampton-born keeper is pictured taking the applause of the crowd. He joined Stags on loan in 1971 before moving permanently to Field Mill in 1973. With 513 first-team appearances (440 in the league), he is the club's all-time appearance record holder.Photo: National World
3. Ernie Moss
Ernie Moss goes up for a header against Walsall in 1978. Ernie won promotion with Mansfield in the 1976–77 season. After playing for Stags in their first ever season in the Second Division, he returned to the third tier with Chesterfield in January 1979.Photo: National World
4. Kevin Randall
Kevin Randall looks to beat his man at Wrexham in 1977. A 1-0 win saw Mansfield lift the Division Three title.Photo: National World