Here’s how Mansfield Town’s rivals have been busy in the last few days.
1. Georgie Gent - Barnsley
Barnsley have signed Blackburn Rovers full-back Georgie Gent for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. Photo: David Price
2. Oscar Wallin - Peterborough United
Peterborough United have signed Swedish defender Oscar Wallin for an undisclosed fee. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
3. Liam McCarron - Northampton Town
League One side Northampton Town have signed Liam McCarron from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Cameron Bragg - Crawley Town
Southampton midfielder Cameron Bragg has joined Crawley Town on a season-long loan. Photo: Michael Steele
