The week's key League One transfers: Barnsley sign Blackburn Rovers man, Exeter bring in Brentford defender and Peterborough United, Northampton Town and Shrewsbury Town all recruit

By Mark Duffy
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 14:56 BST
The new League One season is just over a week away and clubs have been continuing to make signings.

Here’s how Mansfield Town’s rivals have been busy in the last few days.

Barnsley have signed Blackburn Rovers full-back Georgie Gent for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

1. Georgie Gent - Barnsley

Barnsley have signed Blackburn Rovers full-back Georgie Gent for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. Photo: David Price

Peterborough United have signed Swedish defender Oscar Wallin for an undisclosed fee.

2. Oscar Wallin - Peterborough United

Peterborough United have signed Swedish defender Oscar Wallin for an undisclosed fee. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

League One side Northampton Town have signed Liam McCarron from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

3. Liam McCarron - Northampton Town

League One side Northampton Town have signed Liam McCarron from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee. Photo: Pete Norton

Southampton midfielder Cameron Bragg has joined Crawley Town on a season-long loan.

4. Cameron Bragg - Crawley Town

Southampton midfielder Cameron Bragg has joined Crawley Town on a season-long loan. Photo: Michael Steele

