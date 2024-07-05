Alfie May has joined Birmingham City.Alfie May has joined Birmingham City.
The week's key League One transfers, as Chelsea man makes loan move and Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Charlton Athletic and Wrexham all sign key players

By Mark Duffy
Published 5th Jul 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 11:58 BST
It’s been a busy week in League One as teams continue to build their squads ahead of the new season.

Here’s a round-up of the main transfers involving Mansfield Town’s rival clubs this week.

Milton Keynes Dons have signed Crawley Town midfielder Liam Kelly for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old former Reading, Bath City, Feyenoord, Oxford United and Rochdale player moves on after just one season at Crawley, in which he helped them win promotion back to League One.

Milton Keynes Dons have signed Crawley Town midfielder Liam Kelly for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old former Reading, Bath City, Feyenoord, Oxford United and Rochdale player moves on after just one season at Crawley, in which he helped them win promotion back to League One.

Bristol Rovers have signed left-back Bryant Bilongo from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Ebbsfleet United, scoring once in 12 appearances.

Bristol Rovers have signed left-back Bryant Bilongo from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Ebbsfleet United, scoring once in 12 appearances.

Charlton Athletic have signed Coventry City striker Matty Godden for an undisclosed fee. The 32-year-old has spent the past five years at Coventry, scoring 50 goals in 156 games after joining from Peterborough United.

Charlton Athletic have signed Coventry City striker Matty Godden for an undisclosed fee. The 32-year-old has spent the past five years at Coventry, scoring 50 goals in 156 games after joining from Peterborough United.

Peterborough United have signed Crewe defender Rio Adebisi.

Peterborough United have signed Crewe defender Rio Adebisi.

