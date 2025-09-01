Jamie McDonnell has impressed for Mansfield Town this season following his summer loan from Nottingham Forest.placeholder image
The stars who are catching the eye after the opening two months of the League One season - including players from Mansfield Town, Stevenage, Stockport County, Bolton Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Sep 2025, 10:47 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 16:55 BST
The first two months of the League One season is done and dusted – and it’s shaping up to be a cracker.

The promoted trio of Doncaster Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Bradford City have shown they more than belong in League One, while Stevenage and Lincoln City have had great starts.

Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Stockport look well-placed but there’s a big fight ahead for some other big clubs with Peterborough and Reading amongs those struggling.

And there are number of players around the league who are already catching the eye with some excellent individual displays.

But who are the individuals who are really standing out after the opening fixtures? Here we bring you the top 20 players, as chosen by football website whoscored.com

7.57

1. Charlie Goode (Stevenage)

7.57 Photo: Getty Images

7.43

2. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

7.43 Photo: Getty Images

7.39

3. Jack Fitzwater (Left, Exeter City)

7.39 Photo: Getty Images

7.37

4. Oliver Norwood (Stockport County)

7.37 Photo: Getty Images

