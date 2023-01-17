Being a Premier League footballer is the stuff of dreams and a lifestyle of fame, fortune and more money than you know what to do with.

But it’s not just at Premier League level where players can live a lifestyle that the everyday person can only dream of.

Figures from the Salary Sport website suggest there are also plenty of League Two players who are creaming it.

The highest paid player in the Sky Bet League Two is Matty Longstaff whose salary is £24,000 per week and £1,248,000 per year. The top 100 football players in the League Two earn a combined £335,000 per week and £17,420,000 per year.

The list features a number of players on loan from higher level clubs.

Crawley’s Dom Telford and Mansfield’s Christy Pym are said to be the highest paid players contracted to League Two sides, at £4,400 a week.

Here are the top 20 best paid players in the league.

1. Matty Longstaff (Colchester United, on loan from Newcastle) Weekly wage: £24,000

2. Ellery Balcombe (Crawley, on loan from Brentford) Weekly wage: £8,300

3. Paris Maghoma (AFC Wimbledon, on loan from Brentford) Weekly wage: £7,800

4. Josh Eppiah (Northampton Town, on loan from Leicester) Weekly wage: £6,100