Mansfield Town forward Rhys Oates pushes forward in the win against Swindon. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I thought it was a great game,” he smiled.

“We got off to a good start getting that early goal and responded well after they levelled.

“At the minute we are on top form and there are not many teams in England in this sort of form. We are just flying.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's all about confidence. We went through that run and after getting that first win it's clicked. We've got the squad back together and we're on fire.

“The main thing is the confidence.”

Bowery netted what proved to be the winner tonight with a beautifully executed lob from George Maris' through ball.

“The pass from George made it,” said Bowery.

“He knew I was going to run. As soon as the keeper ran out I knew I had to put it over him with the ball bouncing.

“He was a tall lad so I had to put it even higher and it seemed to take a while to drop in.

“We want to try to push for an automatic spot but if not then the play-offs. The sky is the limit for us.

Bowery has played in several different positions already this season and smiled: “The only position I've not played is goalie so Bish (Nathan Bishop) had better watch out.

“Anywhere up top is my favourite but I am happy to play anywhere. I am a team player and I will play anywhere the gaffer puts me to do a job for the team.”

Bowery also paid tribute to the noisy Stags supporters for their backing this season.

“I can't explain how good they have been,” he said.

“I have been at a lot of clubs and, hands down, I can say this is probably one of the best supports I've ever seen. Home and away they just don't stop.

“The Doncaster game was the best away support I've ever seen. They are always there pushing us, it helps us so much and we really appreciate is.