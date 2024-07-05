Here we share just some pictures of our kids getting to live the dream at the One Call Stadium – as well as other games in the Mansfield Youth Football League.

It’s not every day that you get to play at a professional stadium as a kid – or an adult for that matter – and it is no doubt an occasion that has lived long in the memory for any local youngster who had the pleasure.

Here we have plenty of pictures of cup finals from the Chad Youth League and some of cracking games from down the years.

But we have also have pictures from much further back, including the 1968 Mansfield Ladybrook Junior School football team and the 1971 Mansfield Berry Hill Junior School football team.

If you’ve ever played for a junior team in our area, or you have a child who has, then you might be able to spot someone you know. Take a look and see if you can recognise a familiar face.

1 . Espial v Shirebrook Rangers Under 18 Chad Youth League FinalPhoto: Richard Parkes Photo Sales

2 . Espial v Shirebrook Rangers Bradley Raglan is mobbed after opening the scoring for Espial.Photo: Richard Parkes Photo Sales

3 . Espial v Shirebrook Rangers Jordan Hendley scores from the spot for Espial.Photo: Richard Parkes Photo Sales