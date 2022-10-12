The United Counties Premier North outfit saw club stalwart Karl Steed quit his post two weeks ago.

Selston chairman Deene Ball said: “We have had quite a few applicants and we are just sifting through them at the moment.

“We need to narrow them down and then interview two or three of the most appropriate candidates.

Chairman Deene Ball, right, searching for new boss to replace Karl Steed, left.

“There are a few less experienced than we would want but there are quite a few of the required standard with experience in our league too, so it looks quite promising.

“We hope to start getting people in next week and will announce shortly after that.

“We have a couple of games coming up. We have one against Sherwood Colliery on Saturday, a local derby which will be a tasty affair, then we have a cup game against Mansfield Town U21s at home. So our thoughts are to get them out the way and then a new manager can start in earnest. That's the way we're thinking at the moment.”

He added: “We were disappointed to see Karl leave. He is a local lad and did a lot more for the club than just first team manager. He has been here that long. I think he was nine years old with the junior team. He is a great lad and we wish him all the best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Steed left, Selston have won their first two games of the season, last Saturday beating Saffron Dynamo 3-0 away in the cup. It's no surprise to Ball, who said: “There have been games when we've been outclassed and heads have gone down a bit. But in most games we've not been that far off.

“We are obviously missing a little ingredient and we’re not at the level required – we know that.”

New Eastwood CFC manager Nick Labbate saw his side lose twice over the past week. A midweek 4-0 home loss to Heanor Town was followed by a 4-1 UCL League Cup defeat at Newport Pagnell Town on Saturday.

They will try to get their season kickstarted on Saturday with a home Premier North clash with Newark & Sherwood United.

Advertisement Hide Ad