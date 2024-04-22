A win will secure second-spot behind champions Stockport County.

Further down the table the play-off places are still up for grabs with Barrow, Crawley, Doncaster and Walsall looking to extend their season.

Around the league Stockport County and Wrexham have already confirmed promotion, while Doncaster Rovers continue their stunning climb up the table.

At the bottom Colchester United need one more point to be mathematically safe.

This is how the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, thinks the league will finish. (The final table is created after running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average points tally)

