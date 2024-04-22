Mansfield Town head to Barrow for the final game of the season.Mansfield Town head to Barrow for the final game of the season.
Mansfield Town head to Barrow for the final game of the season.

The predicted final League Two table as Mansfield Town battle Wrexham for second spot and Barrow, Crawley Town, Doncaster Rovers and Walsall fight for play-off places

Stags are looking to end an amazing season on the right now when they head to Barrow for the final game of the season.
A win will secure second-spot behind champions Stockport County.

Further down the table the play-off places are still up for grabs with Barrow, Crawley, Doncaster and Walsall looking to extend their season.

Around the league Stockport County and Wrexham have already confirmed promotion, while Doncaster Rovers continue their stunning climb up the table.

At the bottom Colchester United need one more point to be mathematically safe.

This is how the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, thinks the league will finish. (The final table is created after running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average points tally)

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

92pts (-+48)

1. Stockport County

92pts (-+48) Photo: Jan Kruger

88pts (+37)

2. Wrexham

88pts (+37) Photo: Chris Holloway

86pts (+43)

3. Mansfield Town

86pts (+43) Photo: Chris Holloway

80pts (+17)

4. MK Dons

80pts (+17) Photo: Jan Kruger

