The odds you can get on new Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou bringing a trophy to the City Ground
Postecoglou is also 28/1 to win a trophy with Forest and still get the sack before the end of his second season, in a repeat of his tenure with Spurs.
Postecoglou led Spurs to a 1-0 win over Ruben Amorim’s lacklustre Man United in last season’s Europa League final, ending the club’s 17-year wait for a trophy and signing off with the now famous quote, “Mate, I’m a winner.”
The Australian manager’s previous second season trophy success includes a domestic treble with Celtic in 2022-23 and guiding Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos to their first J-League title in 15 years, back in 2019.
With Forest in UEFA Europa League action this season, Paddy Power punters can also grab odds of 12/1 on the Aussie gaffer repeating Europa League glory at his new club and 3/1 odds on Forest to win a trophy in either the 2025-26 or 2026-27 season (excl. Championship or Community Shield).
Postecoglou’s appointment comes after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked following a public falling out with Forest owner Evangelo Marinakis.