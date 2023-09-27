News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town progressed after beating Peterborough United on penalties.Mansfield Town progressed after beating Peterborough United on penalties.
The odds you can get on Mansfield Town winning the Carabao Cup after brilliant win over Peterborough United, plus odds for Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea and West Ham United - picture gallery

Stags are through to the EFL Cup fourth round after a brilliant penalty shoot-out win over Peterborough United.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:06 BST

Mansfield advanced 3-1 on penalties after Lucas Akins had levelled the tie with a 93rd minute equaliser.

It sets up the prospect of a glamour tie for the League Two promotion hopefuls with the Premier League big cheeses potentially awaiting in the next round.

Here’s how SkyBet now rate Mansfield’s chances of going on to lift the trophy.

Get full reaction to the win, and the upcoming draw, here.

7/2

1. Manchester City

7/2 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
11/2

2. Manchester United

11/2 Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
6/1

3. Liverpool

6/1 Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
8/1

4. Chelsea

8/1 Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
