Stags are through to the EFL Cup fourth round after a brilliant penalty shoot-out win over Peterborough United.

Mansfield advanced 3-1 on penalties after Lucas Akins had levelled the tie with a 93rd minute equaliser.

It sets up the prospect of a glamour tie for the League Two promotion hopefuls with the Premier League big cheeses potentially awaiting in the next round.

Here’s how SkyBet now rate Mansfield’s chances of going on to lift the trophy.

Get full reaction to the win, and the upcoming draw, here.

1 . Manchester City 7/2 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Manchester United 11/2 Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . Liverpool 6/1 Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales