The odds on Mansfield Town claiming a top seven spot in the 2023/24 League Two season, plus the price punters can get on Wrexham, Stockport County, Salford City, Bradford City, Tranmere Rovers and Notts County - picture gallery
Mansfield Town failed to get a top seven spot last season, with Skybet giving them a 50/50 chance of doing better next season.
League sponsor SkyBet give Stags an even money chance of making the top seven, with Wrexham, Notts County and Stockport County the only sides to be odds on for a top seven finish.
It perhaps highlights just how competitive League Two is expected to be next season.
Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels.
You can get all the latest Stags news here.
