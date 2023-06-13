Mansfield Town failed to get a top seven spot last season, with Skybet giving them a 50/50 chance of doing better next season.

League sponsor SkyBet give Stags an even money chance of making the top seven, with Wrexham, Notts County and Stockport County the only sides to be odds on for a top seven finish.

It perhaps highlights just how competitive League Two is expected to be next season.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels.

1 . Wrexham 2/5 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2 . Stockport County 8/13 Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

3 . Notts County 4/6 Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4 . Gillingham Evens Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales