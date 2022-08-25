The new-look League Two SkyBet promotion odds after good early starts for Mansfield Town, Salford City, Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient, Barrow and Stevenage
Mansfield Town have had a solid start to the League Two campaign.
A perfect home record leaves Stags with nine points from five games and doing much better than this time last year.
Expected promotion rivals Northampton Town and Doncaster Rovers are still unbeaten, while Leyton Orient are living up to the pre-season predictions for a good season at Brisbane Road.
Stevenage and Barrow have had blistering starts to give their expected relegation fight a massive boost, but how long can they keep it for?
Stockport County were pre-season title favourites, along with Salford City, but they have had big struggles so far, with one win and four defeats to kick off the season with.
Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.
