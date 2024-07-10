Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James is rated as League One's most valuable player.Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James is rated as League One's most valuable player.
The most valuable starting XI that League One can field as summer transfer window hots up, including Birmingham City, Wrexham and Huddersfield Town players - but no room for Mansfield Town's best

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th Jul 2024, 09:46 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 09:55 BST
This is the most valuable side that League One can field right now.

That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which has selected this side in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The team – valued at a whopping £28.17m - features players from Birmingham City, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Wrexham.

Take a look at this side and give us your thoughts via our social media channels.

Position: KeeperValue: £1.52m

1. Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham)

Position: KeeperValue: £1.52mPhoto: Ben Roberts Photo

Position: Right-backValue: £3.38m

2. Calvin Ramsay (Wigan Athletic)

Position: Right-backValue: £3.38mPhoto: Getty Images

Position: Central defenderValue: £1.86m

3. Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town)

Position: Central defenderValue: £1.86mPhoto: Getty Images

Position: Central defenderValue: £2.71m

4. Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City)

Position: Central defenderValue: £2.71mPhoto: Getty Images

