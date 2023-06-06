News you can trust since 1952
The most expensive season tickets in League Two and how Mansfield Town compare to Swindon Town, Salford City, Bradford City, Gillingham and Stockport County - picture gallery

Mansfield Town are offering some of the best season-ticket prices in League Two.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:44 BST

The most expensive season-ticket down at the One Call Stadium comes in at £345, representing a cost of £15 a game.

It compares favourably to Tranmere Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Walsall, who charge £500 and upwards for their most expensive season ticket.

Promotion rivals Salford City offer the best deal at £250 for the most expensive season-ticket.

Here are the most expensive season-tickets for every club in League Two, running from lowest to highest. Let us know what you think of the prices via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

£250

1. Salford City

£250

£285

2. Accrington Stanley

£285

£289

3. Crawley Town

£289

£299

4. Doncaster Rovers

£299

