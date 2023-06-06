Mansfield Town are offering some of the best season-ticket prices in League Two.

The most expensive season-ticket down at the One Call Stadium comes in at £345, representing a cost of £15 a game.

It compares favourably to Tranmere Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Walsall, who charge £500 and upwards for their most expensive season ticket.

Promotion rivals Salford City offer the best deal at £250 for the most expensive season-ticket.

Here are the most expensive season-tickets for every club in League Two, running from lowest to highest. Let us know what you think of the prices via our social media channels.

