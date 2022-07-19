Mansfield Town's Rhys Oates is a 25/1 shot to be League Two's top scorer.

The Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Bradford City and Salford City players who are gunning to win League Two's golden boot

Dom Telford took the League Two golden boot honour last season with 25 goals.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 11:53 am

Finding a 25 goal a season striker is the holy grail for all clubs and Crawley Town will feel they have pulled off a major coup in signing Telford.

Stags’ best bet of topping the charts this season is Rhys Oates, who has odds that make him an ‘outside chance’

Stockport, Bradford and Salford of course all have contenders to take the title as they look to find the firepower to earn promotion.

Here’s who are the frontrunners for this season’s honours, according to Bet365.

1. Paddy Madden (Stockport County)

8/1

Photo: Alex Livesey

2. Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town)

10/1

Photo: Ben Hoskins

3. Vadaine Oliver (Bradford City)

12/1

Photo: George Wood

4. Dominic Telford (Crawley Town)

12/1

Photo: Pete Norton

