Davis Keillor-Dunn has been voted League Two's best player on the opening day of the season.Davis Keillor-Dunn has been voted League Two's best player on the opening day of the season.
The Mansfield Town, MK Dons, Accrington Stanley, Sutton United, Barrow and Salford City players who make up League Two's 20 top best performing players on the opening day of the season - picture gallery

Mansfield Town’s Davis Keillor-Dunn has been named League Two’s top performing player on the opening day of the season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Aug 2023, 08:28 BST

The whoscored.com website gave him a 9.72 rating following his two goals and impressive all-round display in the 2-2 draw at Crewe.

He is followed by Jonathan Leko, of Milton Keynes Dons, and Brad Hills of Accrington in the top 3.

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website following a thrilling opening day of the season.

9.72

1. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town)

9.72 Photo: Stu Forster

9.67

2. Jonathan Leko (Milton Keynes Dons)

9.67 Photo: Pete Norton

9.52

3. Brad Hills (Accrington Stanley)

9.52 Photo: George Wood

8.86

4. Omari Patrick (Sutton United)

8.86 Photo: Stu Forster

