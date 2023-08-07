Mansfield Town’s Davis Keillor-Dunn has been named League Two’s top performing player on the opening day of the season.

The whoscored.com website gave him a 9.72 rating following his two goals and impressive all-round display in the 2-2 draw at Crewe.

He is followed by Jonathan Leko, of Milton Keynes Dons, and Brad Hills of Accrington in the top 3.

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website following a thrilling opening day of the season.

