The Mansfield Town fans who watched their side beaten at Birmingham City - in pictures

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:54 BST
Stags brought their away season to an end with a defeat at Birmingham.

It was never going to be easy – and that’s how it turned out with Stags comfortably beaten by the record-breakers.

But the Stags fans could relax knowing their side were already confirmed as safe following defeat for Bristol Rovers the day before.

Here are just some of the fans who travelled to watch Stags, taken by photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

1. Birmingham 4 Stags 0

2. Birmingham 4 Stags 0

3. Birmingham 4 Stags 0

4. Birmingham 4 Stags 0

