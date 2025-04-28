It was never going to be easy – and that’s how it turned out with Stags comfortably beaten by the record-breakers.

But the Stags fans could relax knowing their side were already confirmed as safe following defeat for Bristol Rovers the day before.

Here are just some of the fans who travelled to watch Stags, taken by photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Get your daily Stags news over on our website.

1 . Birmingham 4 Stags 0 Mansfield Town fans ended their away season with defeat at Birmingham City. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Birmingham 4 Stags 0 Mansfield Town fans ended their away season with defeat at Birmingham City. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Birmingham 4 Stags 0 Mansfield Town fans ended their away season with defeat at Birmingham City. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales