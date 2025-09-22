Mansfield Town were beaten through a controversial injury-time penalty.placeholder image
The Mansfield Town fans who watched defeat at Port Vale - in pictures

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:01 BST
It was a hugely frustrating afternoon for the Stags fans who headed to Vale Park at the weekend.

They saw their side beaten by a controversial penalty deep into stoppage-time.

It came after Stags had battled back from a goal down after they had seen Ryan Sweeney sent off after just 14 minutes.

Here are just some of the fans who were at the game. See who you know.

Mansfield Town were beaten through a controversial injury-time penalty. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town were beaten through a controversial injury-time penalty. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town were beaten through a controversial injury-time penalty. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town were beaten through a controversial injury-time penalty. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

