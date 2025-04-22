A sloppy Mansfield Town were well beaten by Reading on Easter Monday.A sloppy Mansfield Town were well beaten by Reading on Easter Monday.
A sloppy Mansfield Town were well beaten by Reading on Easter Monday.

The Mansfield Town fans who watched an Easter Monday to forget against Reading

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 14:52 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 14:53 BST
It was a bad day for Stags after they were thumped 5-1 by promotion-chasing Reading on Easter Monday.

Over the 90 minutes Stags had more of the ball and largely played well against a side who have now only lost twice in 17 outings, so the scoreline flattered the visitors.

But the Royals were gifted all five goals by home errors and made the most of them on each occasion.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these pictures of some of the fans who watched the game. Take a look and see who you know.

Get more Stags news each day on our website.

A sloppy Mansfield Town were well beaten by Reading on Easter Monday.

1. Stags 1 Reading 5

A sloppy Mansfield Town were well beaten by Reading on Easter Monday. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
A sloppy Mansfield Town were well beaten by Reading on Easter Monday.

2. Stags 1 Reading 5

A sloppy Mansfield Town were well beaten by Reading on Easter Monday. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
A sloppy Mansfield Town were well beaten by Reading on Easter Monday.

3. Stags 1 Reading 5

A sloppy Mansfield Town were well beaten by Reading on Easter Monday. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
A sloppy Mansfield Town were well beaten by Reading on Easter Monday.

4. Stags 1 Reading 5

A sloppy Mansfield Town were well beaten by Reading on Easter Monday. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:StagsRoyalsReading
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice