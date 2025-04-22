Over the 90 minutes Stags had more of the ball and largely played well against a side who have now only lost twice in 17 outings, so the scoreline flattered the visitors.
But the Royals were gifted all five goals by home errors and made the most of them on each occasion.
Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these pictures of some of the fans who watched the game. Take a look and see who you know.
Get more Stags news each day on our website.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.