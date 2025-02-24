A 2-1 defeat at home to Wrexham leaves Stags six points above Burton with the sides meeting on Saturday for a big relegation six-pointer.
Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of just some of those in the crowd. Take a look and see who you know.
1. Stags 1 Wrexham 2
Mansfield Town were beaten by Wrexham to slip nearer the relegation zone. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
