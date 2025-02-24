Mansfield Town were beaten by Wrexham to slip nearer the relegation zone.Mansfield Town were beaten by Wrexham to slip nearer the relegation zone.
The Mansfield Town fans who saw their side fall to defeat against Wrexham - in pictures

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:56 BST
Stags are looking over their shoulders as the defeats continue to mount.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Wrexham leaves Stags six points above Burton with the sides meeting on Saturday for a big relegation six-pointer.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of just some of those in the crowd. Take a look and see who you know.

Stags 1 Wrexham 2

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Stags 1 Wrexham 2

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Stags 1 Wrexham 2

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Stags 1 Wrexham 2

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

