Is it a case of the most goals, the most clean sheets, being the most consistent player or is there space for unsung hero?

With the help of the stats provided by the whoscored.com website, we’ve picked this as the best team in League Two this season.

It is based on the website’s average rating per player and is in a 4-4-2 formation.

Take a look and see if you agree, and if you have a different starting eleven then email your chosen team to [email protected]

Get all the latest Mansfield Town news, here.

1. Jojo Wollacott (Swindon Town) - 6.93 Jojo Wollacott joined Swindon on a free transfer in the summer and has played 32 games so far this season, being man of the match three times. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Joe Kizzi (Sutton United) - 7.07 Right-back Joe Kizzi has made 25 starts for the promotion-chasers this season, with five goals and two man-of-the-match performances. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Jordan Turnbull (Salford City) - 7.43 Jordan Turnbull has the highest average rating of any League Two player. He has been man-of-the-match five times during 29 appearances for Salford. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Jon Guthrie (Northampton Town) - 7.35 Jon Guthrie is rated as the fourth best performer in the league this season. He has been key to Northampton's promotion push and has played in 35 of the side's 37 games so far this season. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales