Nottingham Forest finished seventh last season.placeholder image
Nottingham Forest finished seventh last season.

The latest Premier League top six odds as Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion shorten in the market

Forest finished seventh last season after tailing off during the crucial run in.

But it is going to be tough to repeat that finish next season, with their task made that bit harder by the departure of Anthony Elanga and the likely sale of Morgan Gibbs-White.

Forest have extra games to factor in as well with their Europa League participations likely to stretch the squad and impact on league performances.

So what are their chances of finishing in the top six next season? Here are the odds, courtesy of William Hill.

1/25

1. Liverpool

1/25 Photo: Getty Images

1/20

2. Manchester City

1/20 Photo: Getty Images

1/16

3. Arsenal

1/16 Photo: Getty Images

2/9

4. Chelsea

2/9 Photo: Getty Images

