The latest predicted final League Two table as,Mansfield Town close in on promotion, plus Barrow, Crawley Town and Doncaster Rovers play-off race and Sutton United and Colchester United survival fight

Stags are one point off promotion to League One next season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Apr 2024, 13:48 BST

A thumping 4-1 win at MK Dons means Mansfield can seal promotion on Tuesday night at home to Accrington Stanley.

Around the league Stockport County and Wrexham have already confirmed promotion, while Doncaster Rovers continue their stunning climb up the table.

Colchester United took a big step to survival with victory at Crawley.

This is how the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, thinks the league will finish. (The final table is created after running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average points tally)

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

90pts (-+45)

1. Stockport County

90pts (-+45) Photo: Jan Kruger

86pts (+44)

2. Mansfield Town

86pts (+44) Photo: Chris Holloway

85pts (+33)

3. Wrexham

85pts (+33) Photo: Chris Holloway

78pts (+16)

4. MK Dons

78pts (+16) Photo: Jan Kruger

