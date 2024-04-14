A thumping 4-1 win at MK Dons means Mansfield can seal promotion on Tuesday night at home to Accrington Stanley.

Around the league Stockport County and Wrexham have already confirmed promotion, while Doncaster Rovers continue their stunning climb up the table.

Colchester United took a big step to survival with victory at Crawley.

This is how the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, thinks the league will finish. (The final table is created after running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average points tally)

