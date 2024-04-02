Crawley Town bounced back from defeat on Good Friday with a big win at Newport County.Crawley Town bounced back from defeat on Good Friday with a big win at Newport County.
Crawley Town bounced back from defeat on Good Friday with a big win at Newport County.

The latest predicted final League Two table after a thrilling Easter weekend in the promotion and relegation battles. including Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Barrow, Colchester United, Forest Green Rovers and Sutton United

Stags failed to pick up any points over Easter after a defeat and a postponement.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Mar 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 08:48 BST

It saw Stockport County take full advantage to move clear at the top of table.

MK Dons narrowed the gap after picking up four points over the Easter weekend, though Stags do have games in hand on the Dons.

At the bottom, Colchester United are now in the relegation zone, while Grimsby are increasingly looking over the shoulders after Forest Green and Sutton picked up more points.

This is what the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, predicts will happen.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get the latest Stags here.

86pts (+45)

1. Mansfield Town

86pts (+45) Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
86pts (-+43)

2. Stockport County

86pts (-+43) Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
82pts (+26)

3. Wrexham

82pts (+26) Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
79pts (+17)

4. Barrow

79pts (+17) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoMK DonsSutton