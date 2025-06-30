They will face another battle this season, though hopes will be high that Stags can secure their League One status once again in a more comfortable fashion.

They are likely to be battling opening day opponents Burton Albion in the fight for survival.

The Brewers completed a miracle escape mission last season after coming back from a ‘no hope’ situation.

Newly-promoted AFC Wimbledon are predictably being tipped to struggle as are Nothampton, Port Vale, Lincoln, Exeter and Stevenage.

But which four sides will go down this season? Here we take a look at the bookies fancied candidates with these newly published odds from William Hill.

Join the debate and give us your predictions via our social media channels. (Gallery runs from least likely to most likely teams to get relegated.