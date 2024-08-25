Five straight League One defeats has left Mansfield just five points above Crawley Town in the last relegation place.

It doesn’t get any easier for Stags with a trip to Charlton up next.

Around the league there are some interesting relegation six-pointers this weekend with Rotherham v Northampton and Peterborough v Crawley Town taking place.

It looks bleak for Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town who are now adrift. But it’s all to play for for the teams above them.

Here we take a look at the latest relegation odds, from league sponsors SkyBet – who think its six clubs for four places. Odds run from least likely to relegation favourites.

