The League One relegation battle is developing into a thrilling fight with just six points separating 14th and 22nd place.

The latest League One relegation odds as punters and bookies react as survival battle heats up, including odds for Mansfied Town, Bristol Rovers, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Aug 2024, 12:50 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 11:40 BST
Stags are looking over their shoulders a touch after a big slump in form.

Five straight League One defeats has left Mansfield just five points above Crawley Town in the last relegation place.

It doesn’t get any easier for Stags with a trip to Charlton up next.

Around the league there are some interesting relegation six-pointers this weekend with Rotherham v Northampton and Peterborough v Crawley Town taking place.

It looks bleak for Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town who are now adrift. But it’s all to play for for the teams above them.

Here we take a look at the latest relegation odds, from league sponsors SkyBet – who think its six clubs for four places. Odds run from least likely to relegation favourites.

Have your say on where you think Stags will finish the season via our social media channels.

Get more Stags news, here.

150/1

1. Barnsley

150/1 Photo: Getty Images

80/1

2. Lincoln City

80/1 Photo: Pete Norton

50/1

3. Reading

50/1 Photo: Pete Norton

28/1

4. Charlton Athletic

28/1 Photo: Pete Norton

