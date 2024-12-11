The League One relegation battle is developing into a thrilling fight with Crawley Town, Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town now right back in the survival race.placeholder image
The League One relegation battle is developing into a thrilling fight with Crawley Town, Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town now right back in the survival race.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 12:40 BST
The League One relegation battle has become a lot more interesting after an upturn in results for the sides currently in the drop zone.

New managers at Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town seem to have made all the difference, while Crawley Town picked up three vital points last night.

Peterborough United are continuing to plummet leaving them now within touching distance of the drop zone.

Bristol Rovers and Exeter still have work to do, while Northampton are also responding well to a new manager at the helm.

Here we take a look at the latest relegation odds, from league sponsors SkyBet – who think its eight clubs for four places. Odds run from least likely to relegation favourites.

Have your say on who you think is going down via our social media channels.

150/1

1. Lincoln City

150/1 Photo: Pete Norton

50/1

2. Rotherham United

50/1 Photo: George Wood

25/1

3. Mansfield Town

25/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

10/3

4. Exeter City

10/3 Photo: Getty Images

