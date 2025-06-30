Mansfield Town finished 17th on their return to League One last season.placeholder image
Mansfield Town finished 17th on their return to League One last season.

The latest League One relegation odds as Burton Albion, Bradford City, AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town shorten in the market

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Jun 2025, 14:26 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Stags were left nervously looking over their shoulders last season before confirming their survival.

They face another battle this season, though hopes will be high that Stags can secure their League One status once again in a more comfortable fashion.

They are likely to be battling opening day opponents Burton Albion in the fight for survival.

The Brewers completed a miracle escape mission last season after coming back from a ‘no hope’ situation.

Newly-promoted AFC Wimbledon are predictably being tipped to struggle as are Nothampton, Port Vale, Lincoln, Exeter and Stevenage.

But which four sides will go down this season? Here we take a look at the bookies fancied candidates with these newly published odds from Paddy Power.

Join the debate and give us your predictions via our social media channels. (Gallery runs from least likely to most likely teams to get relegated).

Get all the latest Stags news each day on our website, here.

33/1

1. Luton Town

33/1 Photo: Getty Images

22/1

2. Cardiff City

22/1 Photo: Getty Images

20/1

3. Huddersfield Town

20/1 Photo: Getty Images

18/1

4. Plymouth Argyle

18/1 Photo: Getty Images

