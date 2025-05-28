Newcomers Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all predictably head the list of favourites to go up, with Luton seeing their odds shorten as punters begin to back The Hatters.

Huddersfield Town sunk like a stone in the second half of last season. But, with a new manager now at the helm and a summer to get their house in order, punters appear to see The Terriers as a good value bet. Their odds have shortened a touch and they are now priced at 16/5.

Reading narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season and could be seen as a good bet with their off-field issues having now ended.

Stockport County were beaten play-off semi-finalists last year and are expected to be a strong bet to push for promotion.

But Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers are likely going to find it difficult to repeat last season’s top six finishes, with both clubs drifting in the latest market.

Whoever goes up, it’s likely to be a much more competitive season with no stand-out side going into the season.

