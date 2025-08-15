Sebastian Revanplaceholder image
The latest League One deals as Peterborough sign international defender, Bolton Wanderers bring in Toulouse star, QPR bag striker and Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient and Barnsley all recruit

By Mark Duffy
Published 15th Aug 2025, 09:53 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 11:12 BST
The transfer window shuts in just over a fortnight and teams across League One are still buying and selling as the season gets fully under way.

With league and EFL Cup fixtures having already taken place, squads are being tested to the limit already with potential deadwood and reinforcements both needing attention.

Here are the latest deals involving League One clubs that have taken place over the last week, up to Friday morning (Aug 15).

Barnsley have signed former Charlton Athletic right-back Tennai Watson on a one-year deal.

Barnsley have signed former Charlton Athletic right-back Tennai Watson on a one-year deal. Photo: Pete Norton

Leyton Orient have signed forward Alfie Lloyd on a season-long loan deal from Queens Park Rangers.

Leyton Orient have signed forward Alfie Lloyd on a season-long loan deal from Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Harriet Lander

Stevenage have signed striker Jovan Malcolm from National League club Gateshead.

Stevenage have signed striker Jovan Malcolm from National League club Gateshead. Photo: Adam Fradgley

Northampton Town have re-signed midfielder Terry Taylor from Charlton Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

Northampton Town have re-signed midfielder Terry Taylor from Charlton Athletic on loan for the rest of the season. Photo: Pete Norton

