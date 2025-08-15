The latest League One deals as Peterborough sign international defender, Bolton Wanderers bring in Toulouse star, QPR bag striker and Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient and Barnsley all recruit

With league and EFL Cup fixtures having already taken place, squads are being tested to the limit already with potential deadwood and reinforcements both needing attention.
Here are the latest deals involving League One clubs that have taken place over the last week, up to Friday morning (Aug 15).
Barnsley have signed former Charlton Athletic right-back Tennai Watson on a one-year deal. Photo: Pete Norton
Leyton Orient have signed forward Alfie Lloyd on a season-long loan deal from Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Harriet Lander
Stevenage have signed striker Jovan Malcolm from National League club Gateshead. Photo: Adam Fradgley
Northampton Town have re-signed midfielder Terry Taylor from Charlton Athletic on loan for the rest of the season. Photo: Pete Norton