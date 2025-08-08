Leyton Orient have signed Manchester United midfielder Jack Moorhouse on loan for the season.placeholder image
Leyton Orient have signed Manchester United midfielder Jack Moorhouse on loan for the season.

The latest League One deals as Luton sign Portsmouth star, Charlton Athletic bring in Reading midfielder, Manchester United talent joins Leyton Orient and Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City and Blackpool all recruit

By Mark Duffy
Published 8th Aug 2025, 10:10 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 11:10 BST
The new League One season gets under way this weekend and clubs everywhere are still clamouring for new players ahead of the big kick-off.

Here’s a run down of the main signings to have been made by Mansfield’s rivals over the last week, up to 10am on Friday, August 8.

Luton Town have signed former Portsmouth defender Cohen Bramall ahead of their League One opener against AFC Wimbledon.

1. League One transfers

Luton Town have signed former Portsmouth defender Cohen Bramall ahead of their League One opener against AFC Wimbledon. Photo: d

Photo Sales
Charlton Athletic have signed Reading midfielder Harvey Knibbs for an undisclosed fee.

2. League One transfers

Charlton Athletic have signed Reading midfielder Harvey Knibbs for an undisclosed fee. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Leyton Orient have signed Manchester United midfielder Jack Moorhouse on loan for the season.

3. League One transfers

Leyton Orient have signed Manchester United midfielder Jack Moorhouse on loan for the season. Photo: Ash Donelon

Photo Sales
Luton Town have signed forward Jerry Yates from Swansea City for what is understood to be a seven-figure fee.

4. League One transfers

Luton Town have signed forward Jerry Yates from Swansea City for what is understood to be a seven-figure fee. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OnePortsmouthLutonCharlton AthleticReadingManchester UnitedLeyton OrientWigan AthleticCardiff CityBlackpool
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice