Mansfield Town's squad is said to be worth £4.46m, according to the transfermarkt website valuations.

The highest valued squads in League Two as transfer window gets into full swing and where Mansfield Town, Northampton Town, Salford City, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and every other League Two rank

The January transfer window is in full swing with Mansfield Town one of many clubs rejigging their squad.

By Stephen Thirkill
1 hour ago

Stags have lost George Lapslie and Oli Hawkins but have brought in Louis Reed, Callum Johnson and Alfie Kilgour.

The figures, revealed by the transfermarkt website claim the Stags squad is now worth £4.46m.

Here’s how that value ranks against the League Two rivals

1. Grimsby Town

£1m

Photo: Getty Images

2. Stockport County

£1.46m

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

3. AFC Wimbledon

£1.46m

Photo: Getty Images

4. Carlisle United

£1.51m

Photo: Getty

