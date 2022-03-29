3. TUESDAY, 5th APRIL

FOREST GREEN A Stags return to the scene of their recent abandoned clash when the fog came down early in the game and may now be grateful for that annoying weather intervention. Rovers were runaway leaders at that time and Stags feared a tough examination. It still will be and Nigel Clough says it will be their toughest test so far this season. But results show Rovers have had the promotion wobbles and, even though they won 1-0 at Colchester last time out, they had previously gone seven without a win, and their last three homes games have seen them lose to Walsall and Bradford City and held by Leyton Orient. The first goal will be vital but Stags have nothing to fear. VERDICT: STAGS DRAW

Photo: Chris Holloway