Here is a look at each individual game and thoughts on how they might go as we reach the climax of an incredible rollercoaster season.
1. TONIGHT
HARTLEPOOL UNITED A
Hartlepool certainly gave Stags a fright on Boxing Day when they took a 2-0 lead in the swirling fog at the One Call Stadium.
But Stags hit back to win it and can do it again tonight.
Pools have had some decent results on the road recently – particularly an eye-catching 3-2 win at Newport County.
But they have only won one of their last seven home leagues games and were beaten 2-0 at Northampton Town last weekend.
VERDICT: STAGS WIN
Photo: Chris Holloway
2. SATURDAY, 2nd APRIL
NORTHAMPTON TOWN H
A big six-pointer, Stags know how vital this game is to win with the Cobblers being one of the three sides in the top three they can overtake if they win their games in hand.
Northampton are a very good side and easily swept a toothless Stags aside 2-0 back in the midst of Mansfield's poor run back in October – probably Mansfield's worst performance of the season.
But, despite a win at Stevenage in their last away game, Northampton have been poor on the road recently, losing at Carlisle and Rochdale and being held at bottom club Scunthorpe.
A packed One Call Stadium can cheer Stags home to a big win like the last home game against Exeter.
VERDICT: STAGS WIN
Photo: Chris Holloway
3. TUESDAY, 5th APRIL
FOREST GREEN A
Stags return to the scene of their recent abandoned clash when the fog came down early in the game and may now be grateful for that annoying weather intervention.
Rovers were runaway leaders at that time and Stags feared a tough examination.
It still will be and Nigel Clough says it will be their toughest test so far this season.
But results show Rovers have had the promotion wobbles and, even though they won 1-0 at Colchester last time out, they had previously gone seven without a win, and their last three homes games have seen them lose to Walsall and Bradford City and held by Leyton Orient.
The first goal will be vital but Stags have nothing to fear.
VERDICT: STAGS DRAW
Photo: Chris Holloway
4. SATURDAY, 9th APRIL
SCUNTHORPE UNITED A
The league's bottom team are sinking fast and morale will be low.
Stags only need to be patient and professional in this one and should emerge with the spoils.
VERDICT: STAGS WIN
Photo: Chris Holloway