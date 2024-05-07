The early odds are already out with SkyBet, who have given their verdict on Mansfield’s chances of securing another play-off place.

It might seem a touch ambitious but you just never know in football as Stevenage’s unlikely push for the play-offs last season show.

The league features plenty of big boys who will fancy their chances of fighting it out for a place in the Championship.

So who are the early favourites to be fighting it out for promotion from League One in 2024/25 and where do Stags rank?

Here league sponsors SkyBet give us their early odds.