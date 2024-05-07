Mansfield Town will play League One football for the first time in two decades next season.Mansfield Town will play League One football for the first time in two decades next season.
The early odds you can get on Mansfield Town, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, Stockport County, Reading and Wrexham claiming a play-off place in the 2024/25 League One season

Stags are looking forward to an exciting 2024/25 season and a season full of more hope as they pit their skills in League One.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th May 2024, 07:38 BST

The early odds are already out with SkyBet, who have given their verdict on Mansfield’s chances of securing another play-off place.

It might seem a touch ambitious but you just never know in football as Stevenage’s unlikely push for the play-offs last season show.

The league features plenty of big boys who will fancy their chances of fighting it out for a place in the Championship.

So who are the early favourites to be fighting it out for promotion from League One in 2024/25 and where do Stags rank?

Here league sponsors SkyBet give us their early odds.

1/2

1. Birmingham City

1/2 Photo: Cameron Smith

5/6

2. Huddersfield Town

5/6 Photo: Ashley Allen

6/4

3. Rotherham United

6/4 Photo: George Wood

Evens

4. Wrexham

Evens Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

