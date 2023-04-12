News you can trust since 1952
There have been 1,649 yellow cards and 62 red cards in League Two this season.There have been 1,649 yellow cards and 62 red cards in League Two this season.
The dirtiest teams in League Two this season and how Mansfield Town compare against promotion rivals Salford City, Bradford City, Stockport County, Northampton Town and Carlisle United - in pictures

There’s more than just skill and being the best team when it comes to winning a game of football.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Feb 2023, 08:39 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:04 BST

One of those factors is definitely keeping your discipline and avoiding any game-changing red cards after a moment of madness.

Around League Two there has been 1,649 yellow cards, 29 double bookings and 33 straight red cards. Just one of the 24 teams have managed to avoid a red card this season.

Here are the best and worst disciplined sides this season, with information being provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can get more Stags news, here.

Y: 97 DB: 0 R: 2

1. AFC Wimbledon - 107 pts

Y: 97 DB: 0 R: 2 Photo: James Chance

Y: 73 DB:1 R: 3

2. Northampton Town - 94 pts

Y: 73 DB:1 R: 3 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 73 DB: 3 R: 2

3. Swindon Town - 92 pts

Y: 73 DB: 3 R: 2 Photo: Dan Mullan

Y: 73 DB: 3 R: 1

4. Leyton Orient - 89 pts

Y: 73 DB: 3 R: 1 Photo: Pete Norton

