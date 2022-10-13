Mansfield Town certainly paid the price last season with some costly red cards, none more so than in the play-off final.

It is an area that Stags have tightened up on so far this season.

Around the league there has been 504 yellow cards, 10 double bookings and 9 straight red cards

So how does Mansfield’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

1. AFC Wimbledon - 35 pts Y: 30 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2. Swindon Town - 31pts Y: 25 DB: 2 R: 0 Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

3. Sutton United - 29pts Y: 24 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Stockport County - 29pts Y: 13 DB: 2 R: 2 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales