Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.

Stags have had one red card so far this season, though more than their fair share of bookings.

Around the league there has been 448 yellow cards, 12 double bookings and 10 straight red cards.

So how does Stags’ discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

1 . Wrexham - 14pts Y: 14 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales

2 . Newport County - 15pts Y: 12 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales

3 . Stockport County - 15pts Y: 15 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales