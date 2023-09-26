News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town have had one red card so far this season.Mansfield Town have had one red card so far this season.
The dirtiest teams in League Two so far this season and how Mansfield Town compare against Tranmere Rovers, Newport County, Doncaster Rovers, Accrington Stanley, Stockport County and Gillingham - picture gallery

Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST

Stags have had one red card so far this season, though more than their fair share of bookings.

Around the league there has been 448 yellow cards, 12 double bookings and 10 straight red cards.

So how does Stags’ discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can get more Stags news, here.

Y: 14 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Wrexham - 14pts

Y: 14 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Y: 12 DB: 1 R: 0

2. Newport County - 15pts

Y: 12 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Y: 15 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Stockport County - 15pts

Y: 15 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 12 DB:0 R:1

4. Barrow - 17pts

Y: 12 DB:0 R:1 Photo: Pete Norton

