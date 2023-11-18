The better team won said Newport Town boss Graham Couglan on his losing return to in-form Mansfield Town

Newport County manage Graham Coughlan had no complaints as his former club Mansfield Town took the points in today's 2-0 victory at the One Call Stadium.

A Davis Keillor-Dunn brace saw Stags to a 17th game unbeaten and fifth win in a row, Rhys Oates also seeing a penalty saved.

Coughlan said: “The better team won. We don't have any arguments with that. Fair play to them - we weren't very good.

“We were poor with the ball and didn't ask enough questions.

Newport County manager Graham Coughlan (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“We got a little bit of momentum in the second half, having changed our system a bit. That was the time we needed to score a goal and we didn't.

“Probably the most disappointing things is that we had the ball for both of their goals. We had good possession but gave it away and turned it over too easily and quickly.

“When you do that against good teams you get punished – and we did get punished.”

He added: “We had one or two dubious decisions against us today too which we thought were unjust. I don't think we got a fair crack of the whip from the officials today but I don't want that to come across as sour grapes as Mansfield were the better team and deserved the victory.

“They are up there for a reason and have a good team and a really solid squad.

“They were clinical and took their chances and we did not open them up enough or take our chances when they came along.