The best value for money season-tickets for EVERY League Two club in the 2022/23 season and how much it cost fans of Mansfield Town, Carlisle United, Leyton Orient, Salford City and Bradford City to see a home win - picture gallery
Bookies Betfred have conducted a study into the cost of every season ticket in the EFL for the 2022/23 campaign to determine which club’s season tickets have been the best value-for-money purchase in regard to their team’s home form this season.
For the study, Betfred used the cheapest adult season ticket available from every club in the EFL to work out the respective cost-per-win.
Statistics from home ties in play-off semi-finals were not included in the study as the cost for attending these fixtures aren’t factored into season ticket prices.
Here is how much money Stags season-ticket holders paid to see home wins, with each club listed from worst to best value.
