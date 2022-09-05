News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town have proved to be a strong team in the second half this season.

The best teams in League Two at scoring second half goals and where Mansfield Town, Leyton Orient, Salford City, Bradford City, Tranmere Rovers and Swindon Town would be in a our alternative table

Mansfield Town turned it on in the second half at Doncaster Rovers to pick up their first away win.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:53 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 5:14 pm

Scoring second half goals a skill that they have become pretty good at this season.

In the real League Two table, Stags are now seventh.

There have been 89 goals scored after the break, but where would they be if the table was based only on goals scored after half-time and how different would the table look?

Who would be top and who would drop? Who are the only team yet to register a second half goal?

Here’s exactly how the very different table would look, run in reverse order.

1. Gillingham

0 goals

2. Hartlepool United

4 goal

3. Crewe Alexandra

1 goal

4. Newport County

2 goals

