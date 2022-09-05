The best teams in League Two at scoring second half goals and where Mansfield Town, Leyton Orient, Salford City, Bradford City, Tranmere Rovers and Swindon Town would be in a our alternative table
Mansfield Town turned it on in the second half at Doncaster Rovers to pick up their first away win.
Scoring second half goals a skill that they have become pretty good at this season.
In the real League Two table, Stags are now seventh.
There have been 89 goals scored after the break, but where would they be if the table was based only on goals scored after half-time and how different would the table look?
Who would be top and who would drop? Who are the only team yet to register a second half goal?
Here’s exactly how the very different table would look, run in reverse order.