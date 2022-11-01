The former Ipswich Town man has played in 12 of Mansfield’s 16 League Two games and has put in a succession of top quality displays.

His impressive performances have caught the eye of the whoscored.com website, which has given Hawkins a 7.39 season rating.

It means he is ranked as the second best player in League Two this season behind Northampton Town’s Sam Hoskins.

But which other players are doing the business so far? Here is the top 20 players with the highest average rating, according to the whoscored.com website.

1. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) 7.47 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Oli Hawkins (Mansfield Town) 7.39 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) 7.30 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Elliot Watt (Salford City) 7.27 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales