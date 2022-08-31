News you can trust since 1952
Northampton Town's Sam Hoskins already has seven goals to his name.

The best performing players in League Two so far this season and the Mansfield Town, Northampton Town, Doncaster Rovers, Salford City and Hartlepool United players who make the cut

The season is still very young, but already a few players are standing out above the rest.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 4:05 pm

Northampton Town’s Sam Hoskin is off to a great start with seven goals in six games, while Mansfield Town’s Riley Harbottle is impressing at the One Call Stadium.

If Hartlepool United are to beat the drop this season then Rollin Meyanese and keeper Ben Killip will be key and will need to continue their impressive starts.

Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed a good start to their new life in League Two with the versatile Tommy Rowe currently being regarded as one of the best players in the division.

But which other players are doing the business so far? Here is the top 20 players with the highest average rating, according to the whoscored.com website.

Let us know your thoughts on who is hot or not at your club and the league in general, via our social media channels.

1. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town)

7.65

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City)

7.41

Photo: Lewis Storey

3. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

7.38

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall)

7.33

Photo: Ben Hoskins

