Northampton Town’s Sam Hoskin is off to a great start with seven goals in six games, while Mansfield Town’s Riley Harbottle is impressing at the One Call Stadium.

If Hartlepool United are to beat the drop this season then Rollin Meyanese and keeper Ben Killip will be key and will need to continue their impressive starts.

Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed a good start to their new life in League Two with the versatile Tommy Rowe currently being regarded as one of the best players in the division.

But which other players are doing the business so far? Here is the top 20 players with the highest average rating, according to the whoscored.com website.

1. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) 7.65 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) 7.41 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) 7.38 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall) 7.33 Photo: Ben Hoskins Photo Sales