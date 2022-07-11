While Premier League sides can offset ticket prices by huge TV revenues, League Two sides are not quite as lucky.

Ticket sales form the biggest part of club’s income stream with a difficult balance needed to be struck between offering value and getting in as much revenue as possible.

But which clubs are charging the most, and who has the best value season tickets in the league?

We have looked at the most expensive adult season-ticket on sale by each club to bring you all the answers.

1. AFC Wimbledon £550 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Gillingham £480 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Colchester United £465 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Tranmere Rovers £459 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales