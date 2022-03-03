Mansfield Town have won 11 points from a losing position this season.

The best and worst teams in League Two at winning points from losing positions - and where Hartlepool United, Tranmere Rovers, Bristol Rovers and Salford City rank

Winning matches when you’ve conceded first isn’t a rarity – but it’s certainly a tough thing to pull off.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:41 pm

Some teams just aren’t up it when falling behind as these stats revealed.

The stats – provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and accurate up to Feb 28,2022 – show there are four teams in League Two who have yet to win after going behind.

And the team at the bottom might leave you a bit surprised.

Here are the best and the worst teams in the division.

1. Exeter City - 16pts (4th)

Four wins and four draws after having been behind in 13 games.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Sutton United - 14pts (5th)

Four wins and two draws after trailing in 14 games.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Hartlepool United - 14pts (12th)

Four wins and two draws after having falling behind in 19 games.

Photo: Getty

4. Swindon Town - 13pts (7th)

Three wins and four draw having been behind in 16 games.

Photo: Getty

League Two
