Some teams just aren’t up it when falling behind as these stats revealed.

The stats – provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and accurate up to Feb 28,2022 – show there are four teams in League Two who have yet to win after going behind.

And the team at the bottom might leave you a bit surprised.

Here are the best and the worst teams in the division.

1. Exeter City - 16pts (4th) Four wins and four draws after having been behind in 13 games.

2. Sutton United - 14pts (5th) Four wins and two draws after trailing in 14 games.

3. Hartlepool United - 14pts (12th) Four wins and two draws after having falling behind in 19 games.

4. Swindon Town - 13pts (7th) Three wins and four draw having been behind in 16 games.