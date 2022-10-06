News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town have won their last three away games. They face a tough test at Barrow this weekend.

The best and worst road teams in League Two and where Mansfield Town, Leyton Orient, Salford City, Swindon Town, Bradford City and Tranmere Rovers sit in an away games only table

Picking points up on the road can certainly be a tough ask, even for some of the better teams in the league.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:07 pm

Mansfield Town certainly struggled away from home at the start of this season with their away form failing to live up to their fine form at the One Call Stadium.

After starting with three straight away loses they have now got it together, winning three on the spin ahead of the trip to Barrow this weekend.

But how does their away form compare to the rest of the league? Which teams are racking up the points and who are the only team in the league yet to get a point from an away game.

1. Leyton Orient - 13 points

5 4 1 0 8:2

Photo: Getty Images

2. Grimsby Town - 13 points

6 4 1 1 7:4 3 13

Photo: Michael Regan

3. Northampton Town - 11 points

6 3 2 1 10:7 3 11

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Salford City - 10 points

5 3 1 1 7:5 2 10

Photo: Lewis Storey

