Mansfield Town certainly struggled away from home at the start of this season with their away form failing to live up to their fine form at the One Call Stadium.

After starting with three straight away loses they have now got it together, winning three on the spin ahead of the trip to Barrow this weekend.

But how does their away form compare to the rest of the league? Which teams are racking up the points and who are the only team in the league yet to get a point from an away game.

1. Leyton Orient - 13 points 5 4 1 0 8:2

2. Grimsby Town - 13 points 6 4 1 1 7:4 3 13

3. Northampton Town - 11 points 6 3 2 1 10:7 3 11

4. Salford City - 10 points 5 3 1 1 7:5 2 10