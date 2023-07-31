News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
Mansfield Town have picked up 13 points from their opening day games over the last ten seasons.

The best and worst opening day teams in League Two and where Mansfield Town, Swindon Town, Bradford City, Salford City, AFC Wimbledon and Stockport County rank - picture gallery

Ahead of the new League Two season kicking off next weekend, BetVictor has analysed the opening day exploits of each club across the last ten seasons to reveal the division’s fastest and slowest starters.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Jul 2023, 09:28 BST

Forest Green are League Two’s fastest starters winning 8 of their 10 opening games, picking up 25 points in the process. After recently appointing David Horseman as their new manager, Rovers will be hoping to improve on their previous campaign which saw them relegated to League Two.

Much fancied Stockport County will be hoping to start quickly and put their recent opening day showings behind them where they’ve only picked up nine points from a possible 30. The Hatters have conceded the most goals and lost the most games of any side included in the study.

Title favourites Wrexham have a strong record on the opening day winning six of their last 10 games – accumulating a total of 20 points which puts them in third.

On their return to the Football League, Notts County will be hoping to improve on their previous showings, with five losses in their last ten opening day fixtures.

Here is how the full League Two table would look based on those opening day results.

You can get all the latest Mansfield Town news here.

P10 W 8 D1 L1 PTS 25 +18

1. Forest Green Rovers - 25pts

P10 W 8 D1 L1 PTS 25 +18 Photo: Dan Istitene

P10 W8 D0 L2 P24 GD+10

2. Swindon Town - 24pts

P10 W8 D0 L2 P24 GD+10 Photo: Pete Norton

P10 W6 D2 L2 P20 GD+1

3. Wrexham - 20pts

P10 W6 D2 L2 P20 GD+1 Photo: Jan Kruger

P10 W5 D4 L1 PTS19 GD+10

4. Harrogate Town - 19pts

P10 W5 D4 L1 PTS19 GD+10 Photo: Pete Norton

