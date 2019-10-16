The Basford Beckham! Video of defender Stefan Galinski goes viral after defender scores header inside own half

What does Stefan Galinski have in common with David Beckham, Rivaldo, Xabi Alonso and Wayne Rooney?

Answer: they’ve all scored goals from inside their own half.

But the only difference is that Galinski did it with his head.

The Basford United defender joined that elite band on Tuesday night, scoring the winner as his side left FC United of Manchester with a 3-1 victory in the Northern Premier League.

And since that final whistle blew the video of his wonder goal has gone viral, with hundreds of thousands of views.

“I came off social media about six months ago but I’ve had people all day getting in contact saying this person or that person has retweeted it,” said the former Poland youth international.

“Last time I heard the original video had about 40,000 views which is mad.”

With the scores locked at 1-1 in the 62nd minute the former Boston United, Alfreton Town and Corby Town player met a punted Red Rebels clearance yards inside his own half, powering his header away from danger.

One bounce later the ball had wrong-footed red-faced keeper Cameron Belford and was trickling into the unguarded net.

“As any defender will tell you, when the ball comes up you try to meet it with as much aggression as possible and put it into the right place,” Galinski added.

“I did that and luckily for me it was unlucky for the keeper.

“All I remember is getting back into position and watching it bounce and thinking ‘it’s not is it? Is it? It is!”

Almost as impressive was Galinski’s celebration; a sprint down the touchline and full-body dive at the corner flag, which may leave Basford manager Steve Chettle asking a few questions.

“I didn’t know what to do so I sprinted into the corner,” confessed Galinski.

“The funny thing is that the GPS registered that as my fastest sprint of the evening.

“I’ve never scored in my own half before, even when I was younger on the smaller pitches.

“I don’t think I ever really venture that far forward. It was good it was with my head, but I feel for the keeper.”