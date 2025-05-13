Mansfield Town can expect a ticket allocation of 2,022 for the trip to Plymouth Argyle.Mansfield Town can expect a ticket allocation of 2,022 for the trip to Plymouth Argyle.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th May 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 15:03 BST
Wherever they go in the 2025/26 League One season, Stags are sure to have a great away following.

That number will, of course, vary depending on how many tickets Stags fans are given for each of the 23 away days next season.

It’s going to be harder getting your hands on tickets for the trips to Leyton Orient, Luton and Exeter City, but there will be plenty to go around at Bradford, Barnsley and Wigan.

Here we take a look at how many tickets Stags fans can typically expect for away games this season, with allocations run from smallest to biggest. Figures quoted are the typical amount offered by each club and can vary depending on away ticketing demands or individual match circumstances.

972

1. Northampton Town

972 Photo: Getty Images

approx 1,000

2. Leyton Orient

approx 1,000 Photo: Getty Images

approx 1,000

3. Luton Town

approx 1,000 Photo: Getty Images

approx 1,380

4. Exeter CIty

approx 1,380 Photo: Getty Images

